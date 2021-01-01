Peppa Pig's School Bus Vehicle, 3 Pieces - Includes Peppa and Miss Rabbit Figures & Interactive Bus - Toy Gift for Kids - Ages 2+

Go on school bus trip with Peppa Pig! Miss Rabbit is ready to take Peppa and friends on a school bus adventure with the Peppa Pig's School bus vehicle playset! The 3 piece toy set includes articulated Peppa Pig and Miss Rabbit figures and interactive School Bus vehicle! Inspires imagination and play! Press the front grill of the school bus to activate sounds and let the adventure begin! The roof is removable, allowing for easy access on and off the bus. The fun keeps going, with multiple school bus sounds and Miss Rabbit’s phrases. All aboard! Makes a great gift for young boys and girls who love Peppa Pig! All figures and accessories work with World of Peppa Pig collection. Officially licensed Peppa Pig merchandise. Ages 2 and up. Requires 2 AA batteries (demo batteries included), Manufacturer: Jazwares - Import