Strawberry Smoothie Rose of Sharon or Althea is a Perennial Hibiscus shrub that is great to use as a focal point or hedge. It blossoms with large, fully double, luscious red buds that open to creamy pink, tissue-like flowers in the heat of the summer when little else is blooming. The contrast of its pastel flowers against vibrant green foliage is sure to brighten any sunny area of the landscape. Spring Hill Nurseries 1 Pack(s) Pink Flowering Strawberry Smoothie Rose Of Sharon Flowering Shrub in Pot | 60557