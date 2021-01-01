Ryvyr S-MALAGO-30 Malago 31" Stone Vanity Top with 4" Backsplash and Oval Sink Cutout Black Bathroom Storage Vanity Tops Single

Ryvyr S-MALAGO-30 Malago 31" Stone Vanity Top with 4" Backsplash and Oval Sink Cutout Product Features: Vanity top is constructed of natural stone, providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceTop features an oval cutout for undermount sinksVanity top is pre-sealed, providing added durability and stain resistanceVanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter topFaucet and sink are not included with this modelCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantySpecifications: Height: 4-3/4" (measured from the lowest to highest point of vanity top)Width: 31" (measured from left to right of vanity top)Depth: 22" (measured from front of vanity top to rear)Cutout Length: 15" (measurement of sink opening from left to right)Cutout Width: 11-4/5" (measurement of sink opening from front to rear)Vanity Top Thickness: 3/4 - 1"Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Faucet Hole Size: 1-2/5"Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes) Single Black