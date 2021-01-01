1930's kids story Peter Pan' Vintage Advertisement

Peter Pan is a character created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. A mischievous boy who can fly and never grows up, Peter Pan spends his never-ending childhood adventuring on the small island of Neverland as the leader of his gang. The character's best-known adventure first appeared on 27 December 1904, in the form of a stage play entitled Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up. The play was adapted and expanded somewhat as a novel, published in 1911 as Peter and Wendy. This pamphlet book version was from a 1930's kids story collection. Size: 23.5" H x 17.5" W x 0.5" D