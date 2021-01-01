From behr
BEHR 1 gal. #S-G-760 Chocolate Coco Satin Interior/Exterior Masonry, Stucco and Brick Paint
The BEHR Masonry, Stucco and Brick Paint a high-quality, satin acrylic latex paint with a 20-year customer satisfaction guarantee. This interior/exterior, self-priming, alkali and mildew resistant finish also provides excellent adhesion, coverage and water repellency and color retention. Ideal for use on properly prepared interior or exterior vertical surfaces such as stucco, masonry, concrete, concrete block and brick as well as adjacent wood and metal. Color: Chocolate Coco.