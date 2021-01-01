From swingline
Swingline S.F.® 1® Standard Staples, 5000ct. | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy these Swingline S. F.® 1® Standard Staples, 5000ct. at Michaels. com. Swingline® standard staples undergo a seven-point quality check to ensure they will provide dependable, easy stapling performance. Swingline® standard staples undergo a seven-point quality check to ensure they will provide dependable, easy stapling performance. The sharp chisel point on each leg ensures less jamming and secure paper fastening. Choose Swingline® Standard Staples for 15% fewer misforms than the competition. Details: Silver colored 0.5" crown length Standard 0.25" leg length 5, 000 staples per box 15% fewer misforms Sharp chisel point Steel | Swingline S. F.® 1® Standard Staples, 5000ct. | Michaels® | Swingline S.F.® 1® Standard Staples, 5000ct. | Michaels®