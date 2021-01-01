From rachael ray

3 Packs Earphone with Remote Microphone in Ear Stereo Sound Noise Isolating Tangle Free for Smartphones Laptops Gaming Fits 35mm Interface Device

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY - Including 3 pairs of stereo earphones with microphone, surround sound effect with good bass, clear and vivid, allowing you to have a better listening experience. ERGONOMIC DESIGN - Provides comfortable fit for your ears and long-time wearing. Flexible lightweight, snug and secure, and they can be easily threaded through a jacket, bag, or backpack. COMPATIBILITY - Ideal for smartphones, MP3/MP4 player, music speaker and all other 3.5mm audio jack devices. MULTI-FUNCTION - Built with a multi-functional button in line which makes the earphones more convenient to Play / Pause / Answer / End Calls / Next Track / Previous Track. The built-in microphone is convenient for hands-free calling, Answer, Reject and End calls directly with the earphones. NOISE ISOLATION: The earphone provides you a noise isolating environment, suitable for working, running, jogging etc. WITH EXTRA 6 PAIRS OF Different Sizes Silic

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com