2 Packs Double-insulated Stemless Champagne Flutes Wine Tumbler, 6 OZ Unbreakable Cocktail Cups Reusable Champagne Toasting Glasses with Lids (Rose.

Best Quality Guranteed. Features: good at keeping the temperature of both hot and cold in hours, treated with a special process to avoid fading and yellowing, provides a fresh taste Material: the stemless flute is made of 304 stainless steel and the lid is made of ABS, easy to cleanse with water washing and drying Design: modern stemless shape design, has a smooth appearance and easy cleaning by cloth, the lid is designed with a straw hole so that it is good for easy sipping with straws and helping reduce splash Wide application: the unbreakable toasting glasses can be applied as wine cups, champagne cups, or water cup, suitable for parties, pools, picnics and boats Quantity: 2 packs rose gold double-insulated flute tumbler, packing in paper box, durable and adorable than usual glass wine cups