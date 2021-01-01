Ella S-Class 60 in. x 30 in. Walk-In Whirlpool and Air Bath Bathtub in White, Left Door/Drain, Heated Seat, Fast Fill Faucet

The Ella S-Class3060 acrylic walk-in bathtub is sized for the average bather, equipped with a comfortable wide 21 in. heated molded seat and backrest with an inward swing S-Shape acrylic door. A low step-in threshold, textured slip resistant floor and deck mounted grab bars. Two removable access panels and one toe kick access panel. A 2 in. drain with a pull up chain offers you a quicker drainage time compared to the standard 1.5 in. drain that most of our competitors use. Includes a 5-piece fast fill faucet set which uses ¾' supply lines as opposed to 1/2 in. supply lines. The hydro massage system includes a hydro pump with an in-line water heater, hydro massage intensity dial control and 15 strategically placed hydro jets delivers optimal therapeutic relief while you bathe. Nine upper seat area jets work to provide relief to your back, hips and thighs. While the six (6) lower area adjustable jets massage your feet and your calves. The specially designed and placed foot area 2 hydro jets are moved down to the floor. The air massage system includes an air pump with a 3-speed variable push control and fifteen (15) air jets. These jets are designed flush with the acrylic shell in order to ensure maximum comfort. Seven (7) upper seat area jets gently massage your lower back and thighs, and two (2) bidet jets are included. Six (6) floor jets deliver a gentle massage to your feet and legs. Color: White.