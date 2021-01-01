Symmons S-9603-PLR Origins Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head and Rough In Valve with Double Lever Handle Satin Nickel Showers Hand

Symmons S-9603-PLR Origins Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head and Rough In Valve with Double Lever Handle Product Features:Covered under limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function shower headDual function cartridge – two handles control volume and temperature independentlyShower package includes: valve trim, shower head and shower armDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for volume controlComplete with rough-in valve systemHand Shower Specifications:Single spray functionAngle of holding bracket is adjustableSpecifications:ASME Approved: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 2.5Handle Style: LeverManufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeNumber of Handles: 2 California residents: warning - this product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm Single Function Satin Nickel