Symmons S-9602-P-TRM Origins Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head with Double Knob Handle - No Rough In Valve Included Chrome

Symmons S-9602-P-TRM Origins Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head with Double Knob Handle - No Rough In Valve Included Product Features:Covered under limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperatureSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperatureTub and shower package includes: valve trim, shower head, shower arm and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsRough-in valve not included, must be purchased separately Shower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons per minute)Shower head width: 2-3/4"Shower arm length: 6-3/8"Tub Spout Specifications:Spout reach: 5-1/2"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubSpecifications:ASME Approved: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 2.5Handle Style: LeverManufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeNumber of Handles: 2 California residents: warning - this product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm Thermostatic Chrome