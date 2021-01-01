Symmons S-6702-1.5-TRM Identity Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single-Function Shower Head with Volume Control - Valve Not Included Chrome Showers

From symmons
Symmons S-6702-1.5-TRM Identity Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single-Function Shower Head with Volume Control - Valve Not Included Symmons S-6702-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime residential/5-year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useAdjustable handle-turn limiterEasy-to-clean rubber nozzlesSingle-function shower headPressure balancing valve cartridgeTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliant Valve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlEscutcheon (cover plate) dimensions: 6-3/8" diameterRough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Single-function shower head with full spray patternFlow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Diameter: 3-1/8"Shower Arm Reach: 5-7/8"Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 5-1/2"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome