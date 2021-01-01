Symmons S-66-2-LAM-TRM-RP Allura Shower Valve Trim Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Symmons S-66-2-LAM-TRM-RP Allura Shower Valve Trim Focused on timeless beauty and classic charm, the Symmons Allura collection offers sophisticated detailing with bold features. The solid construction and style give it a distinctive presence in any traditional bathroom. Symmons offers a full selection of accessories including showerheads, hand showers, diverters, towel bars, and more. Symmons accessories are available for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and institutional applications. Trusted by professionals for over 80 years, Symmons will deliver the quality you expect and the looks you desire. Symmons S-66-2-LAM-TRM-RP Features: Allura shower valve trim Includes faceplate, lever handle, screws, and diverter handle Constructed of brass, zinc, and plastic ADA compliant lever handle for ease of use Limited lifetime warranty for consumer and 5 year warranty for commercial use Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome