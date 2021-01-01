Symmons S-5404-1.5-TRM Degas Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Hand Shower Satin Nickel Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Symmons S-5404-1.5-TRM Degas Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Hand Shower Inspired by the creations of the famous French Degas, the Symmons Degas collection combines the harmony of line and contour to create a truly transitional design.Symmons S-5404-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic, zinc ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Degas line seamlesslySingle function hand showerPressure balancing valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsValve Trim Dimensions: 7" H x 7" WHand Shower Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteTub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 7-3/16"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel