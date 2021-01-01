Symmons S-5302-TRM Museo Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head - Less Rough-In Valve Satin Nickel Showers Tub and Shower

From symmons
Symmons S-5302-TRM Museo Tub and Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head - Less Rough-In Valve Symmons S-5302-TRM Features:Covered under Symmon's limited lifetime residential and 5 year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function shower headDual function pressure balancing valve cartridge – two handles control function and temperature independentlyTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSymmons S-5302-TRM Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for diverter controlValve Trim Dimensions: 6-1/4" H x 6-1/4" WIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityComplete with rough-in valve systemShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headFlow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 5-3/5"Tub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 6-1/2"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel