2 Packs 528 LED Video Light Metal Dimmable BiColor 3200K5600K Photography Lighting Kit with APP Intelligent Control SystemLCD Screenand Light Stand.

Best Quality Guranteed. KIT INCLUDEDS: (2)SNL530 Metal LED Video Light, (2)White Diffuser Filter, (2)Power Adapter, (2)Power Cable, (2)Carrying Bag ONLY for LED Panel, (2)Light Stand; Note: Battey and camera are NOT Included; The bag can not hold light stands KINDLY NOTE FOR ANDROID PHONESBecause Google Play is in update, the " app for led light/ring light control is not available in the android 'play' store and the QR code printed on the instructions is currently invalid for Android phones. Please scan the new QR code through the browser on your phone in the 2nd Picture. While for iPhone, please still download the app in Apple Store ULTRA-BRIGHT LED BULBS: This is a professional photo and video LED light with 528 quality LED bulbs. Its life can reach 70, 000 hours and CRI can reach 93 to help you restore true colors. Adjustable cold and warm Bi-color temperature (3200K-5600K); Brightness can be adjusted from 0-100%.