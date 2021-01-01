Symmons S-5101-1.5-TRM Winslet Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Symmons S-5101-1.5-TRM Winslet Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Evoking the antique cottage charm of an English country estate, the Symmons Winslet Collection embodies nostalgic elements of colonial décor. The bold, arched curves and simple lines combine to provide and old world feel for today's modern bathroom.Symmons S-5101-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Winslet line seamlesslySingle function shower headThermostatic valve trim - dual cartridges control water temperature and volume independentlyDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for volume controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 6" Pressure Balanced Chrome