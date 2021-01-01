Symmons S-4501-1.5-TRM Canterbury Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Satin Nickel Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Symmons S-4501-1.5-TRM Canterbury Shower Only Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Crafted with elegant simplicity and charm, the Symmons Canterbury Collection exemplifies luxury. With clean lines and subtle details to enhance its elegance, the Canterbury collection is a great fit for any conventional setting or contemporary environmentSymmons S-4501-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Canterbury line seamlesslySingle function shower headThermostatic valve trim - dual cartridges control water temperature and volume independentlyDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlSeparate dial for volume controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 3-7/8" Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel