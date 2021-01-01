Symmons S-4202-1.5-TRM Oxford Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Satin Nickel Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Symmons S-4202-1.5-TRM Oxford Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Inspired by Old English Heritage, the Symmons Oxford Collection is a classic design perfect for traditional environments or to add a traditional accent to a contemporary setting.Symmons S-4202-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Oxford line seamlesslySingle function shower headPressure balancing valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 5-1/2"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5-7/8"Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel