Symmons S-3602-SH4-T4-1.5-TRM Duro Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Symmons S-3602-SH4-T4-1.5-TRM Duro Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head With its ultra-contemporary styling, the Symmons Duro Collection was inspired by the clean geometric shape of modern architecture. Its precise rectangular form creates a unique minimalistic look for any modern contemporary bathroom. Symmons S-3602-SH4-T4-1.5-TRM Features: Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warranty Constructed of brass, plastic, stainless steel, zinc ensuring durability and dependability Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Duro line seamlessly Single function shower head Pressure balancing valve cartridge Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Valve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" W Shower Head Specifications: Number of Functions: 1 Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 4" Shower Head Height: 2-1/8" Tub Spout Specifications: Tub Spout Reach: 5-11/16" Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome