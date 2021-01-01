Speakman S-3011-E2 Chelsea 2.0 GPM 5 Jet Multi Function Anystream Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function

Speakman S-3011-E2 Chelsea 2.0 GPM 5 Jet Multi Function Anystream Shower Head Influenced by elements of both Victorian and modern design - the Speakman Chelsea S-3011-BN-E2 Low Flow Shower Head exists to bring style and sophistication to your bathroom. Featuring 45 individual sprays paired with 12 center massage jets, the Chelsea Shower Head has been intricately engineered to deliver a versatile bathing experience. By rotating the spray face in either direction, you can easily transition between Intense, Massage and Combination spray patterns. This fixture features a corrosion-resistant finish with a WaterSense Certified 2.0 GPM flow rate.Speakman S-3011-E2 Features:Equipped with over 50 individual spraysFeatures spray adjusting Anystream technology12 center massage jetsWaterSense Certified 2.0 GPM flow rateCorrosion-resistant brushed nickel finishSpeakman S-3011-E2 Specifications:Length: 4-1/2" (left to right)Width: 4-1/2" (front to back)Height: 3-1/2" (top to bottom)Showerhead Width: 4-1/2" (left to right)Showerhead Height: 3-1/2" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 2 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Polished Chrome