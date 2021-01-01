Symmons S-23-2 Origins 2.2 GPM Widespread Kitchen Faucet - Includes Sidespray and Escutcheon Satin Nickel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Symmons S-23-2 Origins 2.2 GPM Widespread Kitchen Faucet - Includes Sidespray and Escutcheon A transformation of three core product lines, the Symmons Origins collection combines high quality with a fresh design for cost-efficient faucets and showers. Powered by Temptrol, this solution provides easy installation and a stylish look.Symmons S-23-2 Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime residential and 5 year commercial warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Origins line seamlesslyWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" center to center measurementsSwivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterSide spray included - diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasksFaucet includes escutcheon plate to cover additional faucet holesADA compliantMade in AmericaSymmons S-23-2 Specifications:Height: 6-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 10-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Escutcheon Width: 10-1/8" (left to right) Single Handle Satin Nickel