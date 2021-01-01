Symmons S-20-0-IPS-1.0 Symmetrix Centerset Bathroom Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Single Handle

Symmons S-20-0-IPS-1.0 Symmetrix Centerset Bathroom Faucet Product Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCovered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty for residential use (5 year limited warranty for commercial use)Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle handle operationMounts in a centerset configuration - 3 holes required with spout and handles together on common baseADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucetsLow lead compliant - meets federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 6" (measured from countertop to highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 1-7/8" (measured from countertop to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-7/16" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Mounting Type: CentersetNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 3Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 3-7/8"Flow Rate: 1.0 GPM (gallons per minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"1 handle included with faucetVariations:S-20-0-IPS: This modelS-20-0: This model with 3/8" CC connectionsCalifornia residents: warning - this product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm Single Handle Polished Chrome