From etekcity corporation
s 16 Ga (True American Wire Gauge) AWG Tinned Oxygen Free Copper OFC Duplex 16/2 Dual Conductor AC Marine Boat Battery Wire. Cable Length: 200 FT.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 16 AWG shealthed double conductor Marine Wire in 200 FT roll (200' Red / 200' Black) Ultra Flexible Type III 26/0.0100 Stranding. Each copper strand is Tinned to withstand the harshest environment Exceeds SAE, ABYC, UL and Coast Guard requirements Insulation rated to 600 volts, 105 C dry and 75 C wet. Flexible even in extreme cold (-40 deg F/C) Resists salt water, battery acid, oil, gasoline, heat, abrasion and ultra-violet radiation