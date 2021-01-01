SteamSpa RYT1050 Royal 10.5 KW QuickStart Acu-Steam Bath Generator Package with Touch Controller Polished Chrome Steam Showers Steam Shower Kits

SteamSpa RYT1050 Royal 10.5 KW QuickStart Acu-Steam Bath Generator Package with Touch Controller Package Includes:10.5 kW QuickStart Steam GeneratorTwo Touch Pad Control PanelsTwo Steamheads with Integrated Aromatherapy ReservoirChromatherapy LED LightInline Water FilterPressure Relief ValveBottle of Aroma Scented OilSteamSpa RYT1050 Features:Covered under SteamSpa's limited lifetime warranty (2 year limited warranty for parts and labor)Digital display with soft touch keypadControl buttons for use with Chromatherapy or shower lightingTouch panel control system operates all generator functionsFully programmable time and temperature memory settingsChromatherapy three color mode LED light creates a soothing, therapeutic environment in bath and shower roomsAromatherapy experience provided by releasing a soothing fragrance of your scent of choice - simply place a few drops of your oil extract in to the steamhead attachment and enjoyWater filter reduces rust, contaminants and other debris from entering the system which helps prolong the life of the steam generatorSteamSpa RYT1050 Technologies:QuickStart™ Technology: QuickStart technology allows steam generation in about one minuteQuiet Steam™ Technology: Whisper quiet operation ensures a relaxing experience with a generator that produces a minimal decibel outputContinuous Steam™ Technology: Continuous uninterrupted steam flow provided by a dual tank design creates a luxurious spa experience SteamSpa RYT1050 Specifications:Voltage: 240Amperage: 44Wattage: 10500Generator Height: 22"Generator Depth: 12"Generator Width: 22"Maximum Room Volume: 420 cu ft.Control Panel Height: 5-9/10"Control Panel Width: 3-1/2"Control Panel Depth: 1"Wire : 6 AWGVariations:RYT450: 4.5 kW versionRYT600: 6 kW version RYT750: 7.5 kW versionRYT900: 9 kW versionRYT1050 (This Model): 10.5 kW versionRYT1200: 12 kW versionThe perfect steam sauna experience is exactly what SteamSpa had in mind with their top of the line steam generator packages. Easy to install and even easier to operate these steam generators produce a consistent flow of soft and soothing steam thanks to the cleverly designed dual tank technology while minimizing any distracting operational noises. All in all you get a safe, quiet, reliable, luxurious steam sauna experience with a compact powerhouse of a steam generator. Residential Polished Chrome