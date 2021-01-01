Ryler LED Outdoor Ceiling Light by Kichler - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (59037BALED)

An evolution of the traditional caged fixture, the Ryler LED Outdoor Ceiling Light provides a balanced blend of traditional ruggedness and contemporary architectural finesse. Low and high ceiling patios or porches make excellent use of Ryler's low profile design. Its striated metal frame refines the traditional caged composition while offering the same protective elements and bold silhouetting. Contrasting elegantly against the metal, satin etched opal glass works with LEDs inside to produce ambient, glare-free illumination. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Brushed Aluminum