From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Ryenn Hand-Tufted Dark Blue/Gray 9 ft. x 13 ft. Contemporary Rectangle Area Rug
Advertisement
With a whimsical spirit and sophisticated flair, the Genesis collection features an assortment of hand-tufted rugs sure to liven any contemporary home. Punctuated by bold colors of deep blue, gray, and stone blue, the Ryenn design boasts dynamic abstract patterning for an artistic touch of style. Lustrous viscose blends elegantly with the natural wool fibers for a plush and ultra-soft feel. Durable low maintenance rug. Color: Dark Blue/Gray.