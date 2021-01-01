SteamSpa RY750 Royal 7.5 kW Steam Generator Package Matte Black Steam Showers Steam Shower Kits

SteamSpa RY750 Royal 7.5 kW Steam Generator Package Package Includes:7.5 kW QuickStart Steam GeneratorTwo Control PanelsSteamhead with Integrated Aromatherapy ReservoirChromatherapy LED LightPressure Relief ValveInline Water FilterProduct Features:Covered under SteamSpa's limited lifetime warranty (2 year limited warranty for parts and labor)QuickStart technology provides hot steam within one minuteDual tank technology provides continuous steam generation and quiet operationDesigned for 225 cubic foot steam roomWhisper-quiet steamhead operationAllows control of the steam generator system from both inside and outside the spa enclosureDigital display with soft touch keypad60 minute preset time cycleProgrammable temperature controlTemperature built inControl buttons for use with Chromatherapy or shower lightingSteamhead includes integrated aromatherapy reservoirChromatherapy three-color LED light creates a soothing, therapeutic environmentWater filter reduces rust, contaminants, and debris in the system, prolonging generator lifeVariations:RY750: This modelRYT750: This model with Touch Pad control panelRY1050: 10.5 kW version of this modelRY1200: 12 kW version of this modelRY450: 4.5 kW version of this modelRY600: 6 kW version of this modelRY900: 9 kW version of this modelIN750: Indulgence package - includes generator, control panel, steamhead, and white LED lightOA750: Oasis package - includes generator, control panel, and steamhead Matte Black