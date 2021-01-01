Dyna-Glo RW11C8 Replacement Wick for RMC-11C8 and Other Heaters Cream / White / Orange Accessory Portable Heater Replacement Wick

Dyna-Glo RW11C8 Replacement Wick for RMC-11C8 and Other Heaters Replacement wick for the Dyna-Glo WK11C8 indoor wick kerosene heaters. Constructed from cotton and fiberglass, this replacement wick transports fuel up from the tank to the top of the wick, via capillary action, where the vapor is then ignited. Super absorbent cotton base maintains a consistent fuel flow and the burn-free fiberglass top never needs trimming.Features:Replacement wick for the Dyna-Glo WK11C8 indoor wick kerosene heatersConstructed from cotton and fiberglassTransports fuel up from the tank to the top of the wick, via capillary action, where the vapor is then ignitedSuper absorbent cotton base maintains a consistent fuel flowBurn-free fiberglass top never needs trimming Replacement Wick Cream / White / Orange