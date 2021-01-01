From newton homeopathics

RW10CA 10 800 Watt Slim Low Profile Active Powered Car Subwoofer Sub

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

RW10CA 800 Watt 10' Slim Car Subwoofer. 800 Watts Peak / 200 Watts RMS. PWM MOSFET Power Supply. Low Level RCA Input. High Level Inputs with Auto Turn-On Technology. Adjustable Input Sensitivity. Soft Delayed Remote Turn-On. Thermal Protection Circuit, Short Protection Circuit. Overload Protection Circuit. Phase Switch: 0 or 180. Low Pass Filter: 50Hz - 150Hz. Bass Boost: 0 - 18dB @ 45Hz. Subwoofer Level Remote Control. Built in Subsonic Filter @ 29Hz. Frequency Response: 20Hz - 150Hz. Sensitivity: 90dB @ 1w / 1m. Maximum Power RMS: 200 Watts. Impedance: 2 Ohm. Dimensions: 12.4 x 13.4 x 2.7 (L x W X H) Inches. Note: Kindly refer User Manual before use

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com