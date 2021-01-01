Ruvati RVH8150 Gravena 33" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with 2 Basin Racks and 2 Basket Strainers Stainless Steel

Ruvati RVH8150 Gravena 33" Undermount Double Basin 16 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with 2 Basin Racks and 2 Basket Strainers Gravena offers a modern, linear style with square / rectangular bowls. The tight radius corners of the bowls make it easy to clean around the linear edges of Gravena sinks. The rear drain placement ensures dishes don’t settle on the drain and prevent water flow while the drain grooves in the basin channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry.Ruvati RVH8150 Features:Constructed from stain and rust proof 16 premium grade T-304 stainless steelHeavy duty SoundGuard undercoating and thick rubber NoiseDefend padding minimizes noise and reduces condensationStandard 3.5" drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unitRear drain locationCovered under Ruvati's limited lifetime warrantyIncluded in box: Sink, cut-out template, mounting brackets, rinse grids (set of 2), 2 basket strainersRuvati Technologies:edgeX Technology: Ruvati's unique 10mm radius inside corners offer a slightly curved corner for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern lookCommercial Grade Finish: Easy to clean and long lasting. Unlike satin finish, Ruvati's brushed finish masks scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances Ruvati RVH8150 Specifications:Sink Length: 33" (from left to right)Sink Width: 20" (from front to back)Sink Height: 10" (from bottom to top)Basin Dimensions (Left): 18" L x 18" W x 10" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 12" L x 14" W x 10" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel