Ruvati RVH7411 Gravena 32" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with 2 Basin Racks and 2 Basket Strainers Stainless Steel

Ruvati RVH7411 Gravena 32" Undermount Double Basin 16 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with 2 Basin Racks and 2 Basket Strainers Ruvati takes kitchen functionality to a whole new level with this smartly designed low-divide double bowl sink. Now you can enjoy the same benefits of a single bowl sink with the divided functionality of a double bowl sink. What's special? The center divider of the sink is 4 inches lower than the rim. The extra clearance is a blessing when you are washing those large pots and pans, or cookie sheets. Homeowners and Interior Designers agree: if you are going with a double bowl sink, this low-divide sink from Ruvati is the smartest choice for your kitchen.Ruvati RVH7411 Features:Constructed from stain and rust proof 16 premium grade T-304 stainless steelUnique low divider between two bowls is 4" lower than most sinks of this style, giving you extra clearance for washing large dishesHeavy duty SoundGuard undercoating and thick rubber NoiseDefend padding minimizes noise and reduces condensationStandard 3.5" drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unitRear drain locationCovered under Ruvati's limited lifetime warrantyIncluded in box: Sink, cut-out template, mounting brackets, rinse grids (set of 2), 2 basket strainersRuvati Technologies:edgeX Technology: Ruvati's unique 10mm radius inside corners offer a slightly curved corner for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern look. Comparable sinks from other manufacturers are either 15mm or 20mm radius corners which takes away from the square look of the sink.DUALmount Installation: Rim is brushed and finished to match the inside of the sink allowing the sink to be installed in an undermount or drop-in application.Commercial Grade Finish: Easy to clean and long lasting. Unlike satin finish, Ruvati's brushed finish masks scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances Ruvati RVH7411 Specifications:Sink Length: 32" (from left to right)Sink Width: 19" (from front to back)Sink Height: 10" (from bottom to top)Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-1/2" L x 17" W x 10" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 14-1/2" L x 17" W x 10" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel