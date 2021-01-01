Ruvati RVH7116 Gravena 16" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Ruvati RVH7116 Gravena 16" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Gravena offers a modern and linear style of bowls. The tight radius corners of the bowls make it easy to clean around the linear edges of Gravena sinks. The rear drain placement ensures dishes don’t settle on the drain and prevent water flow while the drain grooves in the basin channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry.Ruvati RVH7116 Features:16 Premium T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) will never rust or stainCommercial grade brushed finish - easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, our brushed-finish hides scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances.Heavy duty SoundGuard undercoating and thick rubber NoiseDefend padding - minimizes noise and reduces condensationEdgeX 10mm Tight Radius - Ruvati's unique 10mm radius inside corners offer a slightly curved corner for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern lookStandard 3.5" drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit.Included in box: Sink, rinse grid, basket strainer drain assembly, decorative drain cover, cut-out template, mounting brackets.Ruvati Limited Lifetime WarrantyUndermount installation - sink will install under the counter topSingle basin design for maximum workspaceRear drain location increases available space under the sinkCoordinates with products from the Gravena lineRuvati RVH7116 Specifications:Sink Length: 16" (left to right)Sink Width: 18" (front to back)Sink Height: 8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 14" L x 16" W x 8" D Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel