Quick Products RV Bumper-Mounted 2-Bike Rack

Put that RV bumper of yours to use and add some fun to your trips with the Bumper-Mounted 2-Bike Rack from Quick Products! The rack features two platforms that easily mount to your 4" to 4.5" square bumper and give you completely customizable control over the width, ensuring that your bike fits perfectly every time. Slotted tire wells hold each bike securely while a convenient stabilizer post provides an anchor to both support and fasten your bikes to. Will not fit fat-tire bicycles or bicycles with wheels over 29". Weight should not exceed 30 lbs. per bicycle. Caution: Before installation, be aware that RV manufacturers may place load restrictions on their vehicle's bumpers. These load restrictions must be followed to create a safe RVing experience. If you are unaware of your bumper's load restrictions, please consult your manufacturer for information to ensure safe use. Install only on continuous-weld steel bumpers.