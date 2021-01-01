Rev-A-Shelf RV-15KD-17C S Double 27-Qt Kitchen Cabinet Pullout Waste Container

Keep your kitchen waste and recycling containers hidden but easily accessible with this double 27-quart pull-out system Mounts to cabinet floor with optional door mount kit available (5WB-DMKIT sold separately) Constructed out of heavy-duty gauge metal wire with a plated finish so the sturdy frame is easy to clean for preventing corrosion and maintaining smooth sliding Features ball-bearing slides that glide in and out with ease and can support up to 100 pounds Fast and simple 4-screw installation Optional Rev-A-Shelf lid sold separately Includes 2 silver 27-quart/6.75-gallon containers, 1 chrome frame, and mounting hardware Uses standard 12 gallon trash bags Faceframe/Frameless minimum cabinet opening: 10.75 inches Material: Steel Frame color: Chrome Waste container color: Metallic Silver Dimensions (W x D x H): 11.81'W x 22.25'D x 19.25'H Weight: 11.85 pounds Manufacturer warranty: Limited lifetime warranty