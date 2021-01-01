RUYIDAY Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad and Mouse Wrist Rest Support Mouse Pad Set, Non Slip Rubber Base Wrist Support with Ergonomic Raised Memory Foam.

Ergonomic for Easy Typing & Pain Relief: This keyboard wrist rest and mouse wrist rest pad set is contoured ergonomically to keep the wrist well supported for higher while working and gaming for long periods of time. Its non-skid backing holds pad firmly in place to prevent slipping while it's being used. Provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension, engineered to prevent injuries of the wrist or hand Standard Size: The keyboard wrist support (44.5x8.5x2 cm/17.5*3.3*0.787 in) and the mouse pad with wrist rest (26x22x2 cm/ 10.23*8.66*0.787 in) fits most computers or notebooks or mouse, improve hand and wrist posture, avoid joint and wrist problems and release your elbows and shoulder stress for long hours of use on the computer. Anti-slip Rubber Base: The backside of this wrist support kit is thickened with textured rubber material, which provides heavy grip preventing sliding or unwanted movement for Keyboard and mouse pads when typing.