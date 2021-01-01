Rutz TV Stand for TVs up to 78" with Electric Fireplace Included

Sleek and vibrant, this modern media cabinet will make a striking statement in any room that can showcase up to a 65" flat-screen TV at a perfect height. Featuring hand-rubbed silver finish, black steel frame and legs, and acrylic knobs. Functional and chic, with 2 soft-closing side doors, center opening, and shelvings, it provides plenty of storage for your equipment, games, and books. Ships fully assembled and ready to use. This includes the electric wood log fireplace insert that is easy to install into the cabinet. Set the mood with adjustable temperature and lighting settings. Color: Black