Powell Company Rutledge 24" Counter Stool Grey, Gray
Perfect for pulling up to your kitchen island, breakfast bar or pub table, this Rutledge Counter Stool in Grey boasts a casual look fit for any aesthetic in driftwood grey finish and grey beige fabric. Full 360 degree swivel provides make conversations easy. Its grey-washed rubber wood and plywood frame features a footrest for added comfort, while a 24" full back and upholstered seat completes the design up top. Perch this versatile seating arrangement at your nearest counter for dinner, or accent a bare wall to accommodate guests during a night a fun. Color: Gray.