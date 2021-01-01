From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Rutherford Cambric Charcoal Gray Straight Standard Sofa for 3 (86.5 in. W x 35 in. H)
Supportive flared arms and feather-wrapped cushions make our Home Decorators Collection Rutherford sofa the perfect place to relax. With its neutral fabric and sleek silhouette, it mixes well with modern to traditional decors. The upholstered sofa has a generous scale that provides ultimate comfort in a living room, family room or home theater. Performance fabric that is easy to clean, liquid resistant and highly durable. Suitable for life's every-day messes. Item is custom made, please allow for a 28 day lead time. Color: Cambric Charcoal.