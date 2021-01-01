Rustique Pedestal Dining Table

With the Rustiqué collection, it’s all about the finish, which is obvious in the name alone. Elm and ash solids and veneers are meticulously wire-brushed by hand, giving the collection not only highlights and lowlights in the grain but also its clear-cut rustic appeal. Acid-etched mirror doors with veneered overlays are just another example of the superior craftsmanship and attention to detail found in this memorable piece. Size: 48" W x 48" L