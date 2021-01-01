From fairfield chair
Rustique Pedestal Dining Table
Advertisement
With the Rustiqué collection, it’s all about the finish, which is obvious in the name alone. Elm and ash solids and veneers are meticulously wire-brushed by hand, giving the collection not only highlights and lowlights in the grain but also its clear-cut rustic appeal. Acid-etched mirror doors with veneered overlays are just another example of the superior craftsmanship and attention to detail found in this memorable piece. Size: 48" W x 48" L