From kirkland's
Rustic Brown Wooden Folding Desk
Advertisement
You'll be ready to sit down and get to work with this beautiful desk. The Rustic Brown Wooden Folding Desk will give you motivation, and your office or living space a splash of classic style. Table measures 30L x 18W x 34.25H in. Crafted of wood composite Brown wood finish Folding mechanism One (1) drawer Maximum Weight: 100 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including di-(2ethl hexyl) phthalate which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .