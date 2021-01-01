11" x 8" Rustic Vase Brown - Threshold designed with Studio McGee

Add rustic charm to your home decor with this Rustic Vase from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee. Designed to look like a pot with a wide mouth, this earthenware vase features textural accents to make it perfect for your traditional or farmhouse-style decor. Place this brown vase with coordinating vases of varying sizes and a woven basket on a shelf for a decorative look in your space. Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere.