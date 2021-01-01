Rustic TV Stand Entertainment Center Storage Cabinet

This durable and easy-to-clean TV Stand will add plenty of storage space and a unique barn design to your home. The top can support TVs up to 60 inches. It features a vintage wooden appearance, bringing modern style to your living room and blending well with any home decor. Made of premium MDF, this table is sturdy and durable, providing lifelong reliable use. This TV Stand features 2 cabinets with 1 adjustable shelf and two open adjustable shelves in the middle. All your entertainment and media components in the storage below. Don't hesitate to buy it! Brand new and high qualityAdjustable shelvesAccommodates flat-panel TVs up to 60"The simple stylish design comes in vintage wooden finish2 cabinets and 2 open shelves provide large space for your entertainment and media componentsCable management holes maintain a clean spaceSuitable for all types of homes. Fits in your space fit on your budgetAssembly required