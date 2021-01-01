From bungalow rose
Rustic Turkish Fyodor Hand Woven Kilim Pillow
Advertisement
Embellish your home with this timeless casual chic handmade Southwestern Kilim throw pillow covers made with wool and cotton. Constructed on a loom by Nomad Turkman people with hand spun wool and Natural Vegetable dyes these beautiful Kilim pillow covers are known for their beautiful repetitive geometrical, naturalistic floral and traditional patterns yet still giving it a moden look. Masterfully artisan-crafted on traditional Kilim looms with a contemporary fashion palette producing bold intricate sharp patterns making them a standout piece in any decor.