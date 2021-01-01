Rustic Style Twin Platform Bed, Vintage Fence Shaped Twin Bed Frames With Drawers

This twin size platform bed comes with strong rustic style appearance. The irregular headboard and footboard which is not neat on surface imitates the characteristic of rural fence, providing strong rustic atmosphere and vintage style to your bedroom. Coming with two large drawers, this bed provides great storage function and you can prepare two more drawers on the other side of the bed if you like. Constructed of solid pine wood and MDF, the bed offers great support and can definitely withstand the test of time. If you’re looking for a sturdy bed frame with unique rustic appearance, this is the one! Color: Gray