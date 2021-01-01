From august grove
Rustic Style Classic Indoor Oval Braided Rug
These classic braided rugs can be used in any room to help protect your floors and give your home timeless style. Available in 4 versatile colors and 3 sizes, these rugs take the guesswork out of floor coverings for your living room, foyer, kitchen or bedroom. Spot clean. Polypropylene; imported. Choose: Burgundy, Grey, Green or Brown. Available in: 20" x 30", 28" x 48" or 20" x 60". Mat Size: Oval 1'7" x 2'2", Color: Gray