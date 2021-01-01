Rustic Storage Bench With 3 Removable Classic Rattan Basket , Entryway Bench Storage Bench With Removable Cushion (White)

1. Versatile Fashion：Combining fashion and function, this bench add versatile appeal to any entryway or living room.2. Removable linen blend cushion provides a layer of comfort to this storage bench.The inner is foam,you can feel free to sit on it.3. Deep Storage Baskets：The drawer feature a front rattan frame panel combined with MDF panel to bring you large storage space and hide the chaos situation. The hand-woven rattan frame feels smooth and moisture-proof. 4. Sturdy base design for peace of mind. 5. Overall dimensions: 41.3“L x 15.7”W x 17”H. Fabric basket dimensions: 11.4“L x 10.6”H. This versatile and stylish piece is designed to provide customers with a hassle-free setup experience. No assembly required, anyone can begin enjoying this elegant and understated table. Color/Pattern: Antique Navy