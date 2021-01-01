Give your wall or bathroom the finishing touch with this framed, wall mounted mirror. An Amanti Art mirror holds it value with premium finishing that you can appreciate up close. This decorative mirror features a rustic 2\" flat frame with white finish and wood grain texturing throughout. This frame is great in coastal, country or farmhouse decor. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and home owners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces. Amanti Art Rustic Plank White Frame Collection 23.38-in W x 23.38-in H Distressed Cream,White Rectangular Bathroom Mirror | DSW4593523