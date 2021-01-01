Amanti Art Rustic Plank White 45.38 in. x 35.38 in. Bathroom Vanity Mirror, Distressed Cream/White

Give your wall or bathroom the finishing touch with this framed, wall mounted mirror. An Amanti Art mirror holds it value with premium finishing that you can appreciate up close. This decorative mirror features a rustic 3" flat frame with white finish and wood grain texturing throughout. This frame is great in coastal, country or farmhouse decor. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and home owners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces. This Amanti Art framed mirror is a home decor item you can be proud to use anywhere in your home. We know that each decoration you choose for your home, be it for your living room, foyer, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or other space, is a reflection of your style and taste. This mirror is one of many colors and sizes that Amanti Art offers. If it's not a perfect fit, please check out our other mirrors to find exactly what you want. Choose from casual, traditional, modern, contemporary, country rustic or shabby chic styles. We hope you're pleased with your Amanti Art purchase!. Color: Distressed Cream/White.