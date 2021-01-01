Rustic Pinecones Towel Set Of 2

Add a rustic touch to your home with the simple and festive design of the Pinecones Towel set. The natural style of these cotton flour sack towels and the entire Pinecones collection is perfect to complement your holiday lodge theme, your woodland wonderland, or your traditional Christmas décor. This set of 2 towels is perfect for hostess gifts, housewarmings, teachers, or for anyone on your holiday list. Crafted of 100% cotton and machine washable. Towel measures: 18 inches x 27 inches.